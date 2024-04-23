Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,981 shares of company stock worth $570,044 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Udemy by 75.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Udemy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Udemy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

