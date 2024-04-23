BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

