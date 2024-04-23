First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $187.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.68.

FSLR opened at $176.28 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,130,000 after acquiring an additional 472,327 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

