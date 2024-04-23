Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.51.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

