Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 378,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 561,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

