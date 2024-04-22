New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,477 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of AbbVie worth $391,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 319,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,411. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

