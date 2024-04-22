Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,080 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,226 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.68. 1,318,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,104. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.