Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 1.2 %

COTY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.