Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,156.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 316,406 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,751,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.