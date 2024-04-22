VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Position Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 5,641.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,470 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,946,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.02. 22,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.96.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
