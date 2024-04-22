NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.31. 14,744,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,908,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

