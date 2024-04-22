Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,813 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

