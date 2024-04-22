Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 165 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. The company had a trading volume of 975,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.