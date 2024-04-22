Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.76 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Trading Up 1.0 %

Calix stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.56. 1,209,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. Calix has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.