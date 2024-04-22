Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 66.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Value Line stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

