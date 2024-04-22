AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZO traded down $23.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,961.66. The company had a trading volume of 164,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,156. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,005.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,761.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

