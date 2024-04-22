Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.69) and last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.15), with a volume of 2968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($11.64).

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a market cap of £36.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 829.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

