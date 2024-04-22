Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $580.87

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580.87 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.15), with a volume of 413935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($6.92).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 536.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £468.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,138.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

