Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,674. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.