Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. 340,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,919. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.