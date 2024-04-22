Monument Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PAG traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,078. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.72 and a one year high of $180.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

