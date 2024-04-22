Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 139,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 324,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

