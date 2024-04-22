8,608 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

