8,608 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.