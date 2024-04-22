Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

