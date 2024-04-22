Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 275,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,897. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

