MCF Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,121. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

