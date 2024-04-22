ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $87.19

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 87.19, but opened at 89.94. ARM shares last traded at 91.23, with a volume of 7,279,477 shares changing hands.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 90.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 86.83.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

