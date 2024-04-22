Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lessened by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $147.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.