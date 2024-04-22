The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $144.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

