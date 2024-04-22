LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $76,882.45 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.