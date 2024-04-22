Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $108.00

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE SONY opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

