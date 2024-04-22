Head to Head Comparison: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 26.5, indicating that its stock price is 2,550% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Index Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $10.88 billion 1.28 $2.09 billion $7.89 6.59 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Index Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 9 0 2.69 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $56.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Index Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 19.16% 19.50% 9.71% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ovintiv beats Index Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Index Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.