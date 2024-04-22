Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.