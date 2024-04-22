SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16.

