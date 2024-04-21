16,726 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 2,441,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,517. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.