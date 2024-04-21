Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

