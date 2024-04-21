WP Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,542,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

