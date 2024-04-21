Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $305.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.71. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

