Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $93.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

