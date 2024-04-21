Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.