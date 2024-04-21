DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 798.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

