Dynex (DNX) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,138,753 coins and its circulating supply is 88,139,086 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,117,737.47928609. The last known price of Dynex is 0.58798958 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,242,787.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

