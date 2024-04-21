Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

