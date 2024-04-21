Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425,463 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $73,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $172.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.29. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

