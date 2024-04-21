ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.03. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.