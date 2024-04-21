AEON Biopharma’s (AEON) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 28.7 %

AEON stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AEON Biopharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEON. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

