The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

The9 Stock Performance

The9 stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Further Reading

