Insider Selling: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £432 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.81), for a total value of £432 ($537.78).

Peter Owen James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of Solid State stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.68), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($24,905.02).

Solid State Price Performance

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,365 ($16.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,316.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,288.72. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.35).

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Solid State Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

