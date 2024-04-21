Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$47.98 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

