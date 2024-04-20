179,649 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,066. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

